Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.
