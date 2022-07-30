goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $105.23

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$105.23 and traded as low as C$104.04. goeasy shares last traded at C$108.07, with a volume of 30,443 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.88.

goeasy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$125.30.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 14.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

