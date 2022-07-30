Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,140.4% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 21,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 645.8% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,162,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,864,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:DE opened at $343.18 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

