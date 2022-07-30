Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GEG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 7,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,914. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
