Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in July

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Greenland Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 138,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,464. Greenland Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Greenland Minerals
