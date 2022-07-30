Gulden Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00255600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

