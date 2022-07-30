Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPGLY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($174.49) to €173.00 ($176.53) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.67.

Shares of HPGLY traded up $22.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.22. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 793. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $237.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.01.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

