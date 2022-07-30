Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HTLFP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.59. 16,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

