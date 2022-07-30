Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hemp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEMP remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 39,050,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,495,852. Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Hemp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. Its products include the King of Hemp pre-roll blends, fortified pre-rolls; Bubba Kush hemp; caviar/moon rocks; and diamonds and crumbles. The company also involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support.

