Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 1,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.
