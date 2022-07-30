Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Short Interest Update

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HSBI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 64,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

