Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.05 billion-$10.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HSY traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,123. The company has a market capitalization of $346.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.44. Hershey has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.