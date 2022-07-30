HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 656.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HXPLF stock remained flat at $9.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXPLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SEB Equities upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

