Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 243,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,374. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $198.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hooker Furnishings

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at $942,219.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.