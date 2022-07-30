Human Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 4,442 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $535.48 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $518.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

