Hydro (HYDRO) One Day Volume Hits $11,800.00

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $325,076.37 and $11,800.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,745.18 or 0.99997367 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004802 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004033 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00131609 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033297 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.