Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Hits $287,521.24

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $287,521.24 and $495.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

