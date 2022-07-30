Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Infinera updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Infinera Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Insider Activity at Infinera

Institutional Trading of Infinera

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Infinera news, Director George Andrew Riedel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

