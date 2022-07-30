Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $86,722.02 and approximately $54,925.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

