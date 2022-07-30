Insights Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $602.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,499,344 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

