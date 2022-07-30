Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

