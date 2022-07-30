Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Up 255.6% in July

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,279. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,587,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,707,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 153,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,420,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.