Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.50. Approximately 6,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 50,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55.
Further Reading
