Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 484,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

