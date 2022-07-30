iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 910,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.