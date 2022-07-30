iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 35,505 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

