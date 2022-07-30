iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the June 30th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,806,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,680,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 30,208 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 314,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 259,244 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

