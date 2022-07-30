iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJR stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

