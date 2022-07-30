Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Down 63.0% in July

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the June 30th total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 375,734 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISLE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,908. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

