Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW) Short Interest Update

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,404. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

