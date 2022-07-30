Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the June 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JBS Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 63,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,867. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter.

JBS Increases Dividend

JBS Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

