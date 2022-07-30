JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $755.13

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 755.13 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($9.64). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 794 ($9.57), with a volume of 25,027 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £618.21 million and a PE ratio of 632.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 24.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 757.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 774.24.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

