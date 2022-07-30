Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Trading 6% Higher

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.93. 162,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 266,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Jushi Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

