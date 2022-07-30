Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Up 140.0% in July

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KVSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

