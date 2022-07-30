Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kimco Realty also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.54-1.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 8,548,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,482. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.65.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after buying an additional 1,273,743 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after buying an additional 530,824 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

