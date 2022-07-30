KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KAHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 42,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,388. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Company Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

