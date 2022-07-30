Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE KNX opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 691.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 171,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.