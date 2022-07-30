Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE KNX opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.
Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 691.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 171,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
