Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the June 30th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,559.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMERF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Komercní banka, a.s. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Komercní banka, a.s. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $27.35 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

