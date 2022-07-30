KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 273.8% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KYN Capital Group stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,960,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,655,676. KYN Capital Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.04.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and touchless payments. It offers Koinfoldpay, a contactless crypto payment gateway for businesses. Its Koinfoldpay allows business to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin for online payments.

