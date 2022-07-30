Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.00-$21.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.00-21.25 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.9 %

LH traded up $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.19. 1,070,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.86.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 293.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 50,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 160,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,076 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.