LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the June 30th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:LTMAQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 151,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,230. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.70.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

