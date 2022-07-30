Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.49

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and traded as high as $23.60. Leatt shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 8,750 shares traded.

Leatt Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

