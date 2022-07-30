Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

Shares of LLESY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 2,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

