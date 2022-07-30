Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.80-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.80-14.50 EPS.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE LII traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $239.53. 327,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $345.65.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $231.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $238.00 to $222.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.