Levolution (LEVL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,131.00

Levolution (LEVL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.00 or 0.99985924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news.

Buying and Selling Levolution

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.