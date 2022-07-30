Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.73-$11.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.73-11.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.28. Linde has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.60.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 180.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,402,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $70,643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 538.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 552,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 218,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

