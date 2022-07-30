Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.73-$11.93 EPS.

LIN stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.00. 1,711,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. AlphaValue raised Linde to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.60.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

