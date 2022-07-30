LINKA (LINKA) Price Up 4.8% This Week

LINKA (LINKA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. LINKA has a total market cap of $827,515.18 and $3,089.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,745.18 or 0.99997367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033297 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.