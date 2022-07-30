Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 110.7% in July

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Lotus Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS LTSRF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Lotus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
