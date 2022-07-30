Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 110.7% in July

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS LTSRF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Lotus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

Lotus Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.