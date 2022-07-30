MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $57.94. 555,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.64.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 269,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

